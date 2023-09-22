Joan Murphy née O’Sullivan of Árd na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Tubber, Lispole, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 21st September 2023, beloved wife of the late Séamus and dear mother of Colm, Bríd, Cormac, Ronán & the late Breanndán. Sadly missed by her loving family, her 9 grandchildren, great grandson, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Roger, daughters-in-law Claire, Niamh & Breffni, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (24th September) from 6.30 to 8.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.