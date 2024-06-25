Joan McCarthy (nee Cronin)

Glounonea, Kilcummin, Killarney and formerly of Maughantuorig, Gneeveguilla.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Wednesday the 26th of June from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin at 10:45am Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Passed away peacefully on the 23rd of June at her daughter Pamela's home, surrounded by her loving family. Joan is predeceased by her husband Connie, son Noel and daughter Berenice.

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her loving children Neilus, Noreen, Pamela and Jeremiah, sons-in-law Timmy O'Connor and Martin Walsh, daughter-in-law Sheila and Jeremiah's partner Sheila, her much loved grandchildren Marguerite, Padraig, Darragh, Amy, Adam, Neil, Connie, Tadhg and Ian, Sheila's daughter Sarah and her great grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her sisters Ellen and Mary Agnes (Boston), brother Christy Cronin, brother-in-law Joe Heneghan, nephews Patrick, Peter and Brian, relatives and very kind neighbours and friends.