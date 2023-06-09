Joan Lucid née Casey, Chapel Road, Ballyheigue and formerly of Clashmealcon, Causeway on the 11th June 2023.
Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Tuesday 13th June from 4.30pm - 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday 14th June at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetary, Ballyheigue. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE
Predeceased by her husband Pat Joe, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving family, Lucey, Casey's and O' Regan families, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.
The mass will be live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue.
