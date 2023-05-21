Joan Johanna Griffin née Golden, Coolbane, Killorglin and formerly of Willesden Green, London passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on 21st May 2023. Predeceased by her husband Eugie. Sadly missed by her loving son Donald and daughters Mary and Debbie, daughter in law Margaret and sons in law Johnny and Timmy, grandchildren Sean, Siobhan, Danielle, Kieran, Jamie, Shannon, Aaron, Alana and great grandchildren Cillian , Fionn and Rían, as well as extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence in Coolbane, Killorglin, Co. Kerry (V93 F2P8) on Tuesday 23rd May 2023 from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral will arrive to St James Church Killorglin on Tues 23rd May at 9.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 24th May at 10.30am followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church