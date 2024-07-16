Joan Ellard nee Hobbert of “Lios Lee”, Caheranne, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 15th July 2024, beloved wife of Michael, dearest mother of Conor, Michael, Joanne and Emily.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Katie, Clodagh, Eimear, Eliza & Leo, sons-in-law Johnny & Shane, daughter-in-law Ann, brothers & sisters especially Billy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing at her home in Caheranne (V92NP9V), Tralee on Thursday (18th July) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society (www.svp.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
