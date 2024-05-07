Joan Cullen nee Monson, Beaumont Grove Dublin and late of Ballinclemesig Ballyheigue.

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Child, Whitehall arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am livestreamed on http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/ . Burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown

Family Information: Joan Cullen (nee Monson), Beaumont Grove and Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry) May 5th 2024, peacefully in the arms of her loving family, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Recently pre-deceased by her adored husband Harry and beloved son Brian. Sadly mourned by her heartbroken family, her sons Andy and Paul, daughters-in-law Dympna, Niamh and Joanne, her 9 treasured grandchildren Michael, John, Aishling, Kerry, Katie, James, Cian, Faye and Robbie, her beloved sisters Maureen, Helen and Christine and her late brothers Andy and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours, Colleagues and friends. May she rest in peace.