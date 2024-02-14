Jimmy Mc Mahon, London and formerly of Cromane. Jimmy passed away peacefully on January 31st 2024. Predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa. Lovingly remembered by his sons Alan & James, daughter Margaret, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren & great grandchild. Sadly missed by his sister Marie, brother-in-law Tom & Noreen (Foley, London), nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Friday evening (Feb. 16th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 6.30pm - 8.30pm. Funeral arriving Saturday morning (Feb. 17th) to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
(mobile camera)
Jimmy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
