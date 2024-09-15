Jimmy Lynch of Kielduff, London and Knockavinnane, Ballymacelligott; died on 15th September 2024.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Kathleen and loving family, brothers Pat, Mike & Seanie, sister Mary, sisters-in-law Breda, Anita & Pauline, nephew Eoin, nieces Caroline, Vanessa, Michelle & Nicola, the Long family, his cousins, wonderful neighbours and many friends both in London and Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (19th September) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Friday morning where the Requiem Mass for Jimmy will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.