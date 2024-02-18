Jimmy Cronin Doocarrig, Headford, Killarney.
Passed away peacefully at his residence in Doocarrig More, Headford, Killarney.
Beloved son of the late Dan and Mai Cronin and brother of the late Philomena Cronin.
Sadly missed by this loving sister Mary Jo, brother John, brother in law Michael, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends.
Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff (V93 D544)on this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm, removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Shrone, Rathmore.
Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
May he Rest In Peace
