Jimmy Brosnan, Harbour Hill, Cobh and formerly of Mitchel’s Avenue, Tralee.

Jimmy – pre-deceased by his parents Mary and Bertie. Beloved father of Bertie and Noel and cherished brother of Bertie, Johnny, Timmy, Noel, Donald, Micheál and Elaine. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his sons, brothers, sister, grandchildren Cian and Lauren, sisters-in-law Georgina, Caroline and Helen, Elaine’s partner Noel, aunts Mary and Philly, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.40AM for 12 Noon Requiem Mass followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Jimmy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Jimmy’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

House Private Please.