Jim (James) Collins of Ballymacquin, Ardfert and Tralee, died on 18th February 2024, son of the late Tom and Mary and brother of Doreen and the late Joan. Sadly missed by his loving family, Eleanor and Thomas, William & Irene, his granddaughter Lily, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 2.30 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Rest in Peace.
