The death has occurred of
Jim Coffey
Unexpectedly on the 10th October 2024.
Jim will be sadly missed by his Mom, his family, work colleagues and many friends.
"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Sunday the 13th October from 4:00pm to 6:00pm followed by removal to Prince of Peace Church, Fossa. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The mass can be live streamed on the following link - Fossa Parish (churchmedia.tv)
