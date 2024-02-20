Jim Brosnan, St. Brendan's Park, Tralee. Co. Kerry

Reposing at The Rose Chapel Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday, 22nd February 2024, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jim will be celebrated at 11.00 am (live streamed on https://www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Parkinsons Ireland or Care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee

May He Rest In Peace

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Jim Brosnan of St. Brendan's Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry, on the 19th February 2024, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Willowbrook Care Centre, Crag, Castleisland.

Beloved husband of Kathy and loving father of Moira, Michael, Mossy, Majella and Ian.

Dear brother of Peggy, Janie and Brendan and predeceased by his brother Johnnie and sister Anne.

Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Jim and Joe, daughters in-law Mary and Niamh, grandchildren Jamie, Taylor, Jack, Shane, Ciarán, Dylan, Holly, Arthur, Tilly and Cian. Brother-in-law Brendy, Sisters-in-law Bridgie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.