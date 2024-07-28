Jerry O’Brien of Listrim, The Spá and formerly Milltown, Abbeydorney
Died peacefully on 23rd July 2024, son of the late Jeremiah & Susan, adored husband of René, dearest father of Geraldine, Michael, John Paul & Mary and cherished brother of Kate, Paddy, Christy and the late Michael, Tom, John & Susan.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Eadie, Luke, Hugo, Ada & Eli, sons-in-law Tony & David, daughters-in-law Kirsty & Natasha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (30th July) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jerry will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Alzheimer Society, (www.alzheimer.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Kerry winner in leger heatJul 28, 2024 10:30
Kerry at Cobh today in CupJul 28, 2024 10:39
Kerry host Galway at noonJul 28, 2024 10:39
Sunday local GAA fixtures & resultsJul 28, 2024 10:15
Irish rowers progressJul 28, 2024 10:58