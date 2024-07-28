Advertisement

Jul 28, 2024 08:52 By receptionradiokerry
Jerry O’Brien of Listrim, The Spá and formerly Milltown, Abbeydorney

Died peacefully on 23rd July 2024, son of the late Jeremiah & Susan, adored husband of René, dearest father of Geraldine, Michael, John Paul & Mary and cherished brother of Kate, Paddy, Christy and the late Michael, Tom, John & Susan.

 

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Eadie, Luke, Hugo, Ada & Eli, sons-in-law Tony & David, daughters-in-law Kirsty & Natasha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (30th July) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jerry will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Alzheimer Society, (www.alzheimer.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

