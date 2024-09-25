Jerome Carmody of Glenside, The Spá, Tralee, died peacefully on 20th September 2024, beloved husband of Peggy, adored father of Gráinne, Mags and the late Diarmuid and dear brother of Bertie, Pauline and the late Miriam.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ciarán, Caoimhe & Aisling, son-in-law Sé, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (27th September) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Purification, Churchill on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Jerome will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Respite Care (www.kerryrespitecare.ie/donate/), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

Jerome’s family would like to acknowledge the kindness and friendship received from all those that supported Jerome to be cared for at home for his final years.

Please be conscious of the family’s ill health when

sympathising during the funeral.