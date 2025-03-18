Jeremiah (Jerry) T. O’Sullivan, Coom, Gneeveguilla, peacefully at his residence, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Timothy (Thadelo) and Catherine, his sister Betty and brother Michael. Deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife Mary, his children PJ, Kathy, Maureen, Jennifer and Tadgh, sons-in-law Gerard, Damien and Andrew, daughters-in-law Esther and Liz, his brothers Timmy and Jack, sisters-in-law Anne, Veronica and Teresa, brothers-in-law Pat, Paddy and the late Mickey, grandchildren Tadhg, Diarmuid, Mairéad, PJ, Kevin, Thérése, Niamh, Kieran, Stephen, Katie, Emma, Rachael, Jerry, Lily May and Jack, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla (P51 T657), on Wednesday, 19th March 2025, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Jerry’s funeral cortege will leave his residence in Coom, Thursday Morning, 20th March, at 11:30am, for his Requiem Mass at 12:30pm, in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla (P51 AH96). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

By the request of the family house strictly private.

Requiem Mass for Jerry can be viewed live using the following link https://mcn.live/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore