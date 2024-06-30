Jeremiah (Jerry) Mangan, Kilbrean, Beg.

Jeremiah is predeceased by his brother Michael and his parents Dan and Nora. Sadly missed by his brother Denis, cousins in America and Ireland, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home Monday evening, July 1st, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Tuesday morning at 10:40am where the Requiem Mass for Jeremiah (Jerry) Mangan will be celebrated at 11:00am.

Burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery.