Jeremiah "Derry" John Galvin

Jul 12, 2024 08:47 By receptionradiokerry
Jeremiah "Derry" John Galvin, Kilnabrack,  Upper Glenbeigh and Shepherd's Bush, London, England

died on 6th July in Shepherds Bush , England.

Funeral Service will take place for Jeremiah "Derry" John Galvin on Tuesday 30th July at 2.40pm at Mortlake Crematorium, London.

