Jeremiah "Derry" John Galvin, Kilnabrack, Upper Glenbeigh and Shepherd's Bush, London, England
died on 6th July in Shepherds Bush , England.
Funeral Service will take place for Jeremiah "Derry" John Galvin on Tuesday 30th July at 2.40pm at Mortlake Crematorium, London.
