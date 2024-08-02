Jean Sugrue née Hartnett, Clieveragh Downs and formerly Church Street, Listowel and Feale Products; passed away peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family, on 31st July 2024, beloved wife of Denis, dearest mother of Margot (Walsh), Joanne (Somers), Norma and Donough. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her son-in-law Paddy, Donough’s partner Catherine, Joanne’s partner Brendan, adored and cherished grandchildren Katie and Laura Walsh; Freya Odgers; Faye and Rowan Sugrue, Josh and Aoife Somers and their Dad Tommy, also Eoghan, David, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours, Bridie and the O’Shea family and her dear friends. Predeceased by her brother Don and sister Peggy (Connolly- USA).

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Clieveragh (v31fe83), Listowel on Friday (2nd August) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church on Saturday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Jean will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Upper Church Street,. Listowel.

Donations if desired, to be given, in lieu of flowers to the incredible Kerry Hospice/Palliative Care Unit or The Daffodil Nurses care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.