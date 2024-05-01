Jason Burke, The Cloisters, Abbeydorney, Tralee and formerly of Castleview, Fenit and Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, passed away unexpectedly on 1st May 2024.

Predeceased by his father Séan and brother Shane.

Cherished and adored father of Naomi and Séan and their mother Maggie (Stack). Deeply regretted by his mother Theresa, sisters Michelle, Fiona, Patricia, Jennifer and Samantha, brothers Pascal, Darren and Emmet, brothers- in- law, sisters- in- law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, The Stack Family Abbeydorney and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Sunday 5th May from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Day Chapel, St. Bernards Church, Abbeydorney.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Jason on Monday at 11 o' clock in St. Bernards Church https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery Abbeydorney.