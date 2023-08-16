James O’Shea, Dreenagh, Glencar and London. James passed away peacefully on August 2nd 2023 in London.

Predeceased by his father James. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving mother Angela, brothers & sisters; Michael, Mary, Abina, Francis, Johnny, Angela, Terence, Martina, Padraig, Kieran & Catherina, aunt , brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

​​​​​​​Reposing Friday evening (Aug. 18th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) from 5pm - 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar Saturday morning (Aug. 19th) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

James' Family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.