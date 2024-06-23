James Moriarty, Late of Lassanagh, The Spa, Tralee, Co. Kerry

died on the 23/06/2024.

Predeceased by his parents James and Eileen and his brother Stephen.

James will be sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister-in-law Phil, friend Ann Marie, niece Janette, nephews John and Philip,

relatives and friends.

May James Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass for James will take place in The Church of the Purification, Churchill on Wednesday 26th June 2024 at 11.00.am.

Burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery Churchill. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill

Family Flowers only please.

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee. O87 6865632 or 0667121119.