James Moriarty, Late of Lassanagh, The Spa, Tralee, Co. Kerry
died on the 23/06/2024.
Predeceased by his parents James and Eileen and his brother Stephen.
James will be sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister-in-law Phil, friend Ann Marie, niece Janette, nephews John and Philip,
relatives and friends.
May James Rest in Peace.
Requiem Mass for James will take place in The Church of the Purification, Churchill on Wednesday 26th June 2024 at 11.00.am.
Burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery Churchill. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill
Family Flowers only please.
Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee. O87 6865632 or 0667121119.
Recommended
Transfer of Mercy Mounthawk school to state ownership as part of 2002 deal has still not taken placeJun 24, 2024 13:16
Killarney Tidy Towns praises coffee cup scheme as town jumps in IBAL rankingJun 24, 2024 13:21
Tralee drops in litter rankings as report highlights significant cigarette butt presenceJun 24, 2024 13:21
High levels of headhunting and AI usage in Kerry workplacesJun 24, 2024 13:03
Kerry Cathaoirleach says Aer Lingus dispute needs to be resolves given impact on tourismJun 24, 2024 13:20