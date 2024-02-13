Advertisement

James Keating

Feb 13, 2024 07:59 By receptionradiokerry
James Keating, Killarney & formerly of Wave Crest, Waterville.

Remains arriving to St Finian's Church, Waterville today Tuesday (February 13th, 2024) for requiem mass at 2pm followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

