James (Jimmy) Ross, St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and formerly of London and Casement Avenue, Tralee.

Died on August 19th, 2024, beloved father of Michelle, Melissa and Mark, dearest brother of Oliver, May and the late Christy, Georgina, Philomena, Josie, Chrissie and Simon.

Sadly missed by his loving children, their mother Breda, grandchildren Toby

and James, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (August 22nd) from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Jimmy will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.