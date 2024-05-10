James 'Jimmy' Gleeson, Curraglass, Glenflesk.

Jimmy died peacefully on the May 9th 2024. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Maurice, Dave and Johnny, his sisters Eileen and Mary, his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Sheila, Ann and Bridie and his brothers Denny and Tim.

''May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest''

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff (V93 D544), on this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm, with removal at 7pm to St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk (V93 X0C2). Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Muckross Abbey Cemetery.