James Benedict (Jim) Griffin, Goulane, Castlegregory; The death has occurred of James Benedict Griffin (Jim), Potto, North Yorkshire, UK and formerly Goulane, Castlegregory. Peacefully, on 26th October 2024, in the Friarage Hospital, Northallerton, UK, with his loving wife Elma by his side. Predeceased by his parents Maurice and Catherine and his brother Maurice. Sadly missed and deeply mourned by his wife Elma, sons John, Robert and Maurice, daughter Rose, brothers Patrick, Dominic and Jarlath, sisters Mairead and Helena, grandchildren Grace and Henry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Cremation to be held at Hambleton Crematorium Maple Park, YO7 4SA, near Thirsk, North Yorkshire on 11th November at 2.30 pm. Requiem Mass, followed by interment of the ashes, to be held at St Brendan’s Church, Cloghane on Friday 15th November, at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory.