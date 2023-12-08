The death has occurred of

James A. (Jimmy) Boyle, Ardatedaun, Castlemaine.

Jimmy passed away peacefully, at home, on December 7th 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Tom & Mildred Boyle & his daughter Martina.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, daughters & sons; Marina, Raymond, Andrew, Albert, Geraldine, Elizabeth, Jacinta, Rose & Martin, sons-in-law Joe, Richard, Tom, Mark & Seán, daughters-in-law Laura & Ellen, brother-in-law Michael McCarthy, sister-in-law Sheila McCarthy, grandchildren & great-grandchild, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday evening (Dec. 10th)

from 6pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving to Kiltallagh Church, on Monday morning (Dec. 11th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Comfort for Chemo.