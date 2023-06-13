Jacqueline Healy née O’Regan

Jacqueline Healy nee O’Regan of Shanakill and formerly Hawley Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died on 13th June 2023, beloved wife of Danny, dear mother of Darren & Aisling and cherished daughter of Pa Joe and Noreen.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Paul, stepdaughter Jennifer, grandchildren Callum & Hannah, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Hannah, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (15th June) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday at 2 pm where the Requiem Mass for Jacqueline will be celebrated at 2.30 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Intensive Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Shannon Ferries sailings suspended due to fogJun 14, 2023 09:06
Thunderstorm and rain warnings issued for KerryJun 13, 2023 12:06
Kerry river one of two nationally in bad condition according to EPAJun 14, 2023 08:06
Four people living in Kerry named on latest tax defaulters listJun 14, 2023 09:06
Search for missing Killarney man stood downJun 14, 2023 08:06