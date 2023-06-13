Jacqueline Healy née O’Regan

Jacqueline Healy nee O’Regan of Shanakill and formerly Hawley Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died on 13th June 2023, beloved wife of Danny, dear mother of Darren & Aisling and cherished daughter of Pa Joe and Noreen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Paul, stepdaughter Jennifer, grandchildren Callum & Hannah, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Hannah, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (15th June) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday at 2 pm where the Requiem Mass for Jacqueline will be celebrated at 2.30 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Intensive Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.