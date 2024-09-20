Hugh Campbell of The Kerries East, Tralee.

Died peacefully on 20th September 2024, beloved husband of Jean and dearest father of James, Kate, Tom and the late Sarah.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Max, Sarah, Amy, Sam, Robert, Rachel, Josh & Ethan and Finn, son-in-law Bill, daughters-in-law Patrice & Dora, relatives and many friends.

Hugh will repose at home (v92fx58) on Sunday from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church of Ireland, Ashe Street, Tralee on Monday morning where the Funeral Service for Hugh will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Ballyseedy Cemetery.

“At Rest”