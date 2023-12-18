Advertisement

Honor O’Connor nee Flynn.

Dec 18, 2023 15:51 By receptionradiokerry
Honor O’Connor nee Flynn.

Honor O’Connor nee Flynn of Westcourt, Caherslee and formerly Clonmore Road, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (20th December) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Honor will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Funeral Arrangements   Beloved wife of Oliver and dear mother of Paul, Claire and the late Anne Marie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Rían, Darragh, Gearóid, Marc & Bronagh, great grandson Harry, brother John (USA), sister Joan (Devine- USA), nephews, nieces, son-in-law Daniel, daughter-in-law Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus