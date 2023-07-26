Henrietta (Etta) O'Sullivan (née Lucey), of Chapel Hill, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry and Harlesden, London,
died peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick on 21st July 2023.
Wife of the late Daniel (Dodo). Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughters Joyce and Susan, grandchildren Charlotte, Timmy and James, sisters Kay and Connie, extended family, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Friday 28th July from 5.30 to 7 p.m.. Arrival to St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell on Saturday 29th for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie , followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2 p.m.
