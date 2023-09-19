Helena Fuller (née Stritch) of Richmond Avenue, Monkstown, Dublin and formerly of Peafield, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick, and Kilflynn, Co Kerry.
Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Carrickbrennan Road, Monkstown (A94 D768) on Wednesday morning (20th September) at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Helena will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.monkstownparish.ie/). A Memorial Mass will take place for Helena in St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn, Co. Kerry (V92 XW18) on Thursday at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Kilflynn. House Private Please.
Family Information: Dearest daughter of Josephine and the late Martin, beloved wife of Padraig and adored mother of Jake, Harry, Saoirse and Rory.
Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Mary (McGee) and Alice (Egan), brothers Richard, Martin and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May her gentle soul rest in peace.
