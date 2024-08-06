Advertisement

Helen Whelan née Barrett

Helen Whelan née Barrett, Balscadden, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ardmelode, Milltown. Peacefully on the 3rd August, in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband Pat and son Patrick. Deeply regretted by her children John, Noreen, Tony and Siobhan, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren Amy, Laura, Reilly, Robert, Patrick, Seanie, Jamie and Saoirse, sister Sr. Frances, sister-in-law Judy, brother-in-law James, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.  May Helen Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home at St. Rita’s, Balscadden, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin on Tuesday 6th August 2024 from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, 7th August to the Church of the Assumption, Balscadden, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only please, donations if desired for a charity of your choice.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday morning via the following link.

https://www.youtube.com/user/Finnegandvd

