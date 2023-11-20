Helen Purcell (nee Enright), Knockmoyle, Tralee and formerly of Castlemaine,
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (23rd November) from 6.30 to 8 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Carthage’s Church, Kiltallagh (V93 F656) on Friday morning at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh ). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. , or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information- Beloved wife of the late James, dear mother of Michael, Gerry, Eileen and Sean, sister of John, Tess, Mary, Michael, Bridie and the late Betty.
Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
