HELEN (NELL) BROWNE née DIGGIN, Tower Drive, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry passed away peacefully on 15th October, 2024 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Mariah and Din Joe, her sister Maureen, brothers John, Ned, Tom, Brendan, Paud, Mick, Joe and Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, sons Denis and John, daughters Marian and Michelle, grandchildren Sophie Ella, Tom, Annalise, Noelie, Lucas, Jonah and Lillian, daughters-in-law Tara and Leah, sons-in-law Phil and Noel, sisters-in-law Della and Sandra, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by removal at 8:00 pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Nell will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
