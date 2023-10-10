Helen Collins née Reid, Oakpark Demesne, Tralee. Peacefully, on 10th October 2023.

Beloved mother of the late Catherine and wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving children Dermot and Pat, brother John, grandchildren Sarah, James, Padhraic, Adam, Emily, sister-in-law Anne, daughters-in-law Anna and Geraldine, nephews Ian, Colin and Barry, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday 13th October 2023, from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Saturday morning 14th October at 9.15 am arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Helen will be celebrated at 10.00 am (live streamed on http://www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Enquiries to John 0'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.