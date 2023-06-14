Hannah Hennessy née Crean of St David’s Drive, Edgeware, London, Curraduff Camp and formerly of Caddington Road, Cricklewood London and Knockglossbeg Camp, Tralee. Passed away peacefully on the 31st May 2023 in the loving care of her daughter Sinead. Predeceased by her parents, John and Margaret Crean, and her brother Denis Crean. Dearly loved wife of Patrick and much-loved mother of Patrick, Jonathan, and Sinead (Guidi). Sadly missed by her son- in- law Patrick (Guidi), daughter- in- law Jacqueline (Ribbon) and Jonathan’s partner Rebecca (Warner), her adored grandchildren James (Hennessy), Christopher (Hennessy), Luca (Guidi), George (Guidi), Vinny (Guidi) and Rebecca’s daughter Skye (Warner), her bothers Paddy-Joe, Hugh and Jack, her sisters Maryellen (Conway), Helen (O’ Hara) and Anne (Boyd), her brothers-in- law and sisters- in- law, her nephews John, Jason, Damian, Patrick, David, Niall, Keith, Aidan and James, her nieces Kerry, Emma, Mairead, Katie, Greta, Keira and not forgetting her two special nieces Jennifer and Georgina, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended relatives and wide circle of many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Arriving at St Agnese’s Church, 35 Cricklewood Lane, London, NW2 1HR for 7.00 pm mass on Tuesday 13th June.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, Co. Kerry on Friday 16th June 2023 from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Hannah’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Camp, (Eircode V92F868) on Saturday 17th June at 11.40 am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass which will be livestreamed on (www.hogansfuneralhome.com), followed by burial in Camp New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support (http://donation.macmillan.org.uk/).

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.