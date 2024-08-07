Aug 7, 2024 16:27

Hannah Fitzgerald (née) Sheehy Heirhill Ballyheigue, Tralee Reposing at her home in Heirhill, Ballyheigue this thursday evening from 5-8pm. Requiem mass for Hannah Fitzgerald (née Sheehy)will take place friday morning at 11.30 am in St.Marys Church, Ballyheigue Burial afterwards to the holy family family cemetery, Ballyheigue Enquiries to Hartnett’s funeral Home Ballyheigue