Advertisement

Hannah Fitzgerald née Sheehy

Aug 7, 2024 16:27 By receptionradiokerry
Hannah Fitzgerald née Sheehy

Hannah Fitzgerald (née) Sheehy

Heirhill Ballyheigue, Tralee

Reposing at her home in Heirhill, Ballyheigue this thursday evening from 5-8pm.

Requiem mass for Hannah Fitzgerald (née Sheehy)will take place friday morning at 11.30 am in St.Marys Church, Ballyheigue

Burial afterwards to the holy family family cemetery, Ballyheigue

Enquiries to Hartnett’s funeral Home Ballyheigue

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus