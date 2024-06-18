Advertisement

Hannah Davis

Jun 18, 2024 07:58 By receptionradiokerry
Hannah Davis of Tubrid, Ardfert.

Reposing at Cúil Mhuire Pastoral Centre, St. Brendan’s Churchyard, Ardfert this evening (Tuesday 18th June) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass for Hannah Davis will be celebrated at 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday 19th June) in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert

streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1

Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Enquires to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

