Hannah Coffey née Corcoran, Lynch Heights, Sunhill, Killorglin.
Funeral arriving to St. James’ Church, Killorglin tomorrow morning (Wed) where the Requiem Mass for Hannah Coffey née Corcoran will be celebrated at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
