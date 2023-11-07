Gerard O'Neill of Langford Street, Killorglin. Gerard died peacefully in his sleep at home in Owanagarry on Sunday morning. Predeceased by his mother Shelia, father Paud , brothers Denis , Martin, Patie , John ,and sister Frances , nephew Brendan, and sister in law Mary. Fondly remembered and missed now by his sister Eilish, brothers Brendan and Cyril , his nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, cousins Patricia, Josie and John, in-laws Richard, Helen,JJ and Maeve. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66), on Friday the 10th of November from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for Gerard will take place at 10.30am on Saturday 11th November at St James Church, Killorglin followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.