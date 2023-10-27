Gerard McElligott, Lybes, Duagh. Suddenly, on October 24th, 2023. Beloved father of the late baby Gerard. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family, his wife Julia, daughters Mairead and Linda, sons-in-law Derry and Cormac, grandchildren Donagh, Fionn, Teagan and Conor, brother Tom, sister Norma, nephew Paul, nieces Gerardine, Grace and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday from 4.00 p.m to 6.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Gerard being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
