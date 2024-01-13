Gerard (Gerdy) Crean of Fenit Island, Fenit. Gerard – pre-deceased by his parents Mary and Hugh, his brother Michael and his aunt Bridget. Beloved husband of Sheila and cherished father of Jonathan, Gerard, Terence and Lindsey. Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, sons, daughter, grandson Jude, sister Marian, daughter-in-law Sinéad, brothers-in-law John, Tom and Noel, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Funeral cortège arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday afternoon at 1.10PM for Requiem Mass at 1.30PM followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Gerard’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

House Private Please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation or Cancer Research via the following links:

https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

https://www.cancer.ie/Donate-OneTime