Gerard (Gerdy) Crean of Fenit Island, Fenit. Gerard – pre-deceased by his parents Mary and Hugh, his brother Michael and his aunt Bridget. Beloved husband of Sheila and cherished father of Jonathan, Gerard, Terence and Lindsey. Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, sons, daughter, grandson Jude, sister Marian, daughter-in-law Sinéad, brothers-in-law John, Tom and Noel, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
Funeral cortège arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday afternoon at 1.10PM for Requiem Mass at 1.30PM followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Gerard’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net
House Private Please.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation or Cancer Research via the following links:
https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/
Recommended
Over 15,000 dog licences in Kerry last yearJan 13, 2024 13:10
Resident of Killarney direct provision centre allegedly threw rocks at members of publicJan 13, 2024 13:15
People in Kerry invited to have their say on the Hen Harrier Threat Response PlanJan 13, 2024 12:10
McIlroy just a shot off the leadJan 13, 2024 12:56
Saturday local basketball fixtures & resultsJan 13, 2024 09:32