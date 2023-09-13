Gerard Cronin, Gneeveguilla Upper, Rathmore, Co. Kerry, suddenly but peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his mother Nora, father Daniel and brother-in-law Mick Mc Kenna. Loving father to his daughter Karen. Sadly missed by his sisters Bernadette, Marie, Philomena, Bridget, Elizabeth, Theresa and Patricia, brothers Dan and Noel. Greatly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at St. Brigid’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Friday, 15th September, from 6pm-8pm, followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem mass for Gerard will take place on Saturday, 16th September, at 10.30am. Private Cremation for family only will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-church-knocknagree