Geraldine O'Byrne of Castlecountess, Tralee; died peacefully on 27th October 2024, beloved daughter of the late John & Madeleine and dear sister of the late Reginald & Gabriel. Sadly missed by her loving family, Nuala in Canada, her relations in Sligo, Mayo and Cork and her many friends in Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (30th October) from 7 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Geraldine will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul (www.svp.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.