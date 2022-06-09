Gerald (Ger) Kennelly
Ahalahana, Moyvane, Kerry / Lisselton, Kerry
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday afternoon at 12.15 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Gerald being celebrated at 12.30 p.m, followed by private cremation in Shannon crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to www.brucolumbanus.com
Gerald (Ger) Kennelly, Ahalahana, Moyvane and late of Lacca, Lisselton. Peacefully, on June 9th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary B and his sister Marie. Sadly missed by his devastated children Paul and Fiona and their mother Mary, his brothers Francis, Sean, Tim, Tom and Mike, his sisters Bernadette and Nora, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Gerald, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.
