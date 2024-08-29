Georgina Stephens née Bowler, Rathpooke, Milltown and formerly of Castlegregory.

Cherished wife of the late Arthur, daughter of the late Rachel & William, sister to Kathleen (Rachel) and the late Billy and Buddy. Mother to the late Katherina.

Sadly missed by her children Stewart, Shirley, Arthur & Nicola, her grandchildren Sara, Daniel, Aoife, Frank, Tom, Ollie, Sam & Luke.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters-in-law Joan & Trish, sons-in-law Brian, Colm & John, sister-in-law Ruth, brother-in-law Martin,

nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and former pupils of ​​​​​​Kiltallagh National School, Castlemaine.

Reposing at the Stephens family home Rathpooke, Milltown (V93P642) on Friday 30th August from 4.00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral Service at St. Carthage's Church of Ireland, Gransha Lower, Castlemaine (V93CK63) Saturday 31st August at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards at St. Brendan's Churchyard, Killiney, Castlegregory (V92HW25)

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Kerry Hospice