George Francis Freddie Davenport, Folkestone, Kent and Liscarney, Cloghane, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at his grandparents' home in Liscarney, Cloghane, Eircode V92 YE83, on Wednesday, 9th August 2023, from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

Private Burial.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee

Family Information: George Francis Freddie Davenport, Folkestone, Kent and Liscarney, Cloghane, Tralee, Co. Kerry, Eircode V92 YE83, died on August 6th, unexpectedly, aged 5 years. Dearly loved son of Laura and David, loving brother of Cian, Jake and Ellie-Rose. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his parents, brothers and sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In peace.