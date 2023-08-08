George Francis Freddie Davenport, Folkestone, Kent and Liscarney, Cloghane, Tralee, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at his grandparents' home in Liscarney, Cloghane, Eircode V92 YE83, on Wednesday, 9th August 2023, from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm.
Private Burial.
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee
Family Information: George Francis Freddie Davenport, Folkestone, Kent and Liscarney, Cloghane, Tralee, Co. Kerry, Eircode V92 YE83, died on August 6th, unexpectedly, aged 5 years. Dearly loved son of Laura and David, loving brother of Cian, Jake and Ellie-Rose. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his parents, brothers and sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, relatives and friends.
Rest In peace.
Recommended
Over 1,300 Kerry businesses registered for temporary business energy support schemeAug 8, 2023 09:23
Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest calls for event organisersAug 8, 2023 09:16
1,000 young people waiting for CAMHS appointment in Kerry and CorkAug 8, 2023 09:14
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and resultsAug 8, 2023 07:58
Kerry FC draw with CobhAug 8, 2023 08:03