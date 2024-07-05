Frank Crowley, The Square, Tarbert, and Larnaca, Shantalla Road, Galway.

Frank passed away peacefully on July 2nd 2024, surrounded by his family, at Cork University Hospital. Frank is predeceased by his loving wife Yvonne, his son Adam and his son-in-law John Paul. Frank will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family, Yvette, Steve, Francine and Krystle, sisters Jo (Walsh) and Eileen (Wilson), son-in-law Shawn, grandchildren Luke, Ashley, Liam, Evan, Ryan and Paige, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Frank will repose at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on this Sunday evening (7th July) from 6pm until 8pm.

Frank’s Funeral Cortege will depart Francine’s residence in Dooncaha on Monday morning at 9:30am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Tarbert. (Please note that Franks Mass will be celebrated at 10am rather than the usual time of 11am, to facilitate travelling to Galway).

Interment to follow at Rahoon Cemetery, Galway, H91XW62, (arriving approximately at 1:15pm).