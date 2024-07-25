FRANCIS LADDEN, KILDERRY, MILLTOWN; Francis passed away peacefully on July 21st 2024

Predeceased by his dear son Francis, Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, sons & daughters Fiona, Paula, Alan, Kieran, Katrina & Cathal, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all his dearly loved grandchildren, brothers Michael & James, sister Maria, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis ~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Friday evening (July 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine ​​​​​​​from 6.00pm - 8.00pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown. Requiem Mass Saturday (July 27th) at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Advertisement

Francis' family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.